Renowned Odia Singer Humane Sagar breathed his last at 34 due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome

Popular Odia Singer Humane Sagar took his last breath at 34 today due to multiple organ failure. The singer was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, for the past three days and has been on a ventilator. Earlier today, his wife revealed that the singer is not responding. It was reported that the artist was hospitalised on November 14, around 1:10 pm, in a serious condition.

His medical reports revealed that Humane Sagar was suffering from multiple health conditions: multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy with serious left ventricular systolic dysfunction. He kept on fighting for over 72 hours before taking his last breath in Monday at 9:08 PM.

The hospital released a statement over his untimely demise. An excerpt from the statement read, "Despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors, he did not respond to treatment and expired at 9:08 pm on 17.11.2025."

Humane was born in Titlagarh, Balangir district, on November 25, 1990. He began his singing career with “Voice of Odisha Season 2” in 2012. He was the winner of the reality TV singing show. Humane's career saw an instant rise after the Super Hit song, Ishq Tu Hi Tu, in 2015.

Since then, he never looked back and sang for several Odia movies, which include Agastya, Baby, Gote Suaa Gote Sari, Abhaya, Happy Lucky, Kabula Barabula, Nijhum Ratira Sathi, Dil Diwana Heigala, Tu Mo Hero, Charidham – A Journey Within, Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, Love Express, To Premare Padila Pare and many more. He reportedly sang over 1000 songs in his short yet celebrated career. He was immensely loved among the Odia youth.

Humane Sagar was survived by his wife, Shriya Mishra, whom he married in 2017. The two share a daughter. Shriya was his fellow participant in the show Voice of Odisha Season 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi speaks up against film piracy in Telugu cinema: ‘Big films like Game Changer and OG suffered losses’