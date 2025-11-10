Renuka Shahane accuses married producer of asking to live together for stipend: ‘They come to take revenge…’

Renuka Shahane is opening up about the tough parts of trying to survive in the Indian entertainment industry. Speaking to Zoom TV about her experience working in Bollywood films, she recalled how a saree businessman once came to her home to make a rather unbelievable proposition where she would not only have to endorse the brand but also live with the producer to earn money. She recalled how even a top actress like Raveena Tandon could not escape their advances and had to resort to prevention tactics to keep herself safe, which sometimes did not even work.

Renuka Shahane shares accounts of strange experiences in the film industry

Sharing how in the past she has had filmmakers make unsolicited demands to earn a basic living, Renuka Shahane said, “Many years ago, a married producer came to my house to make a proposition. “He wanted me to be the brand ambassador for his saree campaign, offering me a monthly stipend and suggesting we live together. My mother and I exchanged shocked glances. I declined, and likely he took the idea somewhere else.” She did not reveal the identity of the concerned person and shared that the issue is now in the past.

Wanting to protect themselves was never easy, she added, as refusing would mean being removed from projects and denied payments. “They come to take revenge and ask others not to take you. That is the danger.” And while the same had not been the case with her, there was always a possibility of being kicked out of a project by people who band together to create more trouble for the victim.

This was not an isolated case with her, as the 59-year-old spoke about similar issues with famed actresses, including the likes of Raveena Tandon, who had to fear and run away from predatory advances from fellow actors and producers. “Raveena was a big heroine, and she came from within the industry, but she had told me that during outdoor shoots, we would change rooms every day so that nobody would know which room we were staying in.” This was done to ensure that nobody would create a ruckus and get them involved.

