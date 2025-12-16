Rishab Shetty says Daiva element in Kantara is 'sensitive and sacred' amid Ranveer Singh controversy: ‘Makes me uncomfortable…’

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Following its successful run at the box office, the world was impressed with the actor-director Rishab Shetty’s portrayal and praised him for it. However, at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, actor Ranveer Singh ended up at the center of controversy after seemingly imitating the Daiva shown in the films. He later apologized for his actions, and now the star of the movie is expressing his views on the ordeal, sharing how the culture is sacred and must not be imitated.

Rishab Shetty reacts to Daiva imitation after Kantara release

Speaking at an event in Chennai recently, as reported by Hindustan Times, Rishab Shetty, who was present at IFFI when the incident took place, seems to have reacted to it. He shared how, as people in the industry, it is their responsibility to offer a cinematic experience, but the Daiva element of it and representing the culture, he wanted to ensure it was as authentic as possible. The 42-year-old added how there were many elders who guided them during the creation of the movie, while enforcing that proper respect is maintained.

As for mimicking these culturally heavy aspects, the actor did not directly mention Ranveer Singh’s name or the controversy surrounding it. He added, “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us.”

Previously, he has warned people against imitating the Daiva even while watching films or dressing up as one in theaters. Ranveer Singh, sticking his tongue out, calling it ‘female ghost’ and wanting to get cast in Kantara 3, did not sit well with the fans, and he shared the following apology on his Instagram account. “I intended to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

