Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman Khan’s role in Raja Shivaji, Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction is unmissable

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is turning into one of the most anticipated movies of the year owing to the impressive ensemble cast. While the storyline of the upcoming historical action-drama film is intriguing in itself, the fact that he has roped in Salman Khan to make a special appearance has raised everyone’s expectations. Deshmukh recently made the official announcement, and Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction is hard to miss.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Salman Khan joining Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan has allotted 2 days to film his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. Now, the director, co-writer, and producer of the upcoming film, actor Riteish, confirmed the same while hosting the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. During the final episode of the show, he welcomed his wife and co-star Genelia Deshmukh, along with Abhishek Bachchan.

This is when Riteish revealed that Salman Khan is indeed making an appearance in their historical epic movie. For the unversed, Khan will portray Jeeva Mahala, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal warriors.

The announcement sent the audience into a frenzy, and soon, the viral video broke the internet. While everyone jumped in joy, Junior Bachchan’s ecstatic reaction to Khan’s special appearance grabbed eyeballs.

Check out the video:

An insider close to the development informed us that when Riteish approached Salman for a special appearance in Raja Shivaji, the bhaijaan of Bollywood immediately agreed, owing to the great bond they share. Soon after, the Maatrubhumi actor cleared his calendar and allotted 2 days for the cameo.

“Salman is the perfect choice for this part because his presence will add star power. He has earlier made memorable cameos in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved, and each time, audiences have loved their collaboration. This time too, the makers are planning something equally impactful,” the informed added.

While the movie featured Riteish in the titular role, he is joined by Abhishek, Genelia, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and more. Produced simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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