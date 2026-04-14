Riteish Deshmukh continues to take Marathi cinema to new heights, eyes Pan-India glory with Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh is among the few Indian talents who are not limited to acting alone. Active in the film industry for nearly 25 years, he has mastered acting, hosting, production, direction, and more. The much-loved actor enjoys a dedicated fan base not only in Hindi cinema but also in Marathi cinema. In fact, he is among the very few actors who have not delivered a single flop in Marathi films. After delivering three clean hits in Marathi, Riteish Deshmukh is now returning to the screen with his dream project, Raja Shivaji.

Based on the courageous life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the epic saga features a mega-ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, along with Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vidya Balan, and others in pivotal roles. Salman Khan is also set to make a guest appearance in the historical drama, further boosting its buzz.

Interestingly, Riteish has also served as the director of Raja Shivaji. The teaser of the epic saga was released a couple of weeks ago and received a good response from the audience. Raja Shivaji is being positioned as the biggest pan-India film to come out of Marathi cinema. The scale, cast, and grandeur are evident in every frame. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, adding to the film’s appeal. The songs are already going viral on the internet.

The production banner has built a strong reputation by backing meaningful films like Balak Palak and Yellow, both of which won National Awards, besides Lai Bhari, Faster Fene, Mauli, and the blockbuster Ved.

At the center of this incredible journey is Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for trying different and unique kinds of roles and stories. He doesn’t stick to just one style and keeps experimenting with his choices. At the same time, he has also delivered big commercial hits like Ved, Mauli, and Lai Bhari, proving his strong connect with the audience and his box office pull. All three were major box office successes, with Ved grossing over Rs. 73 crore and Lai Bhari raking in nearly Rs. 33 crore at the Indian box office.

Now, with Raja Shivaji, one of the most awaited Marathi films, Riteish is taking things a step further. The film focuses on a powerful and rooted story while aiming to reach a wide audience. What truly stands out is how he balances both worlds- meaningful cinema and mass entertainers. Through his work, Riteish continues to bring stories that are deeply connected to culture while still being engaging and accessible for everyone.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi and Hindi, ushering in a new era of storytelling that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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