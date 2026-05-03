Riteish Deshmukh gets a grand welcome in Latur after Raja Shivaji release; Video

Riteish Deshmukh received an overwhelming welcome during his visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur following the release of his latest film, Raja Shivaji. Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, creating an atmosphere charged with emotion, pride and deep admiration. The moment quickly transformed into a heartfelt celebration, reflecting the strong connection he shares with his roots. It was not just a public appearance, but a powerful homecoming that brought together fans from across the region.



Riteish Deshmukh's grand welcome in Latur

The scale of the event was remarkable, as nearly 700 bikers accompanying Riteish Deshmukh through the city. Massive crowds lined the streets, cheering and celebrating his arrival with unmatched enthusiasm. The procession turned into a vibrant spectacle, filled with chants and applause. Despite the grandeur, the spirit of the gathering remained deeply personal. The actor acknowledged the love with warmth, making the entire experience feel intimate and genuine rather than a carefully orchestrated promotional event.

What stood out most was the authenticity of the moment. There was no formal stage or structured event, just people coming together out of pure affection for someone they consider their own. Rooted deeply in Maharashtra’s culture, Riteish’s bond with the people was evident in every interaction and shared smile. The energy at the Chowk captured a rare blend of pride and belonging, proving that the celebration was driven entirely by emotion rather than hype or publicity.



About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is written, produced and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from Deshmukh, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjay Dutt, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, and Salman Khan in a cameo. Mumbai Film Company's Genelia Deshmukh also serves as the producer of the film alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande.

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