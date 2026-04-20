Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia breaks down at Raja Shivaji trailer launch: WATCH

The upcoming historical epic film, Raja Shivaji, holds a special place in the heart of actor Riteish Deshmukh. He put all his emotions and efforts into telling the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Today, the anticipated trailer of the movie was launched. At the event, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish got emotional as they thanked the team for their love and support.

Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh get emotional at Raja Shivaji trailer launch

After creating a lot of buzz, Riteish Deshmukh finally launched the trailer of his upcoming film, Raja Shivaji. The multi-starrer movie tells the tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today (April 20, 2026), a grand event was organised to launch the film. While addressing the media, Riteish, who serves as the co-writer and director of the movie, started weeping while thanking his team for making his dream come true.

Standing next to him was his wife and co-star, Genelia Deshmukh, who was highly touched by her husband’s generosity and gratitude. The actress couldn’t hold back her tears and cried inconsolably while standing on the stage. Watching the Deshmukh couple get so emotional about the film, Sanjay Dutt was also moved to tears. In the clip, Riteish also thanked Genelia for her unwavering support and determination that pushed him to tell the important historical tale.

Take a look:

The event was attended by Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Bhagyashree. For the unversed, all of these actors are playing key characters in the film. Apart from them, the audience is looking forward to the special appearance of Salman Khan, who will be playing Jeeva Mahala, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal warrior in the movie.

Pinkvilla has earlier confirmed that Khan is joining the cast of Raja Shivaji. Recently, Riteish confirmed the same during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. For the unversed, Salman shot his part of the movie while he was busy shooting his upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi.

Raja Shivaji also stars Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Produced simultaneously in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu, the film will release on May 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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