Roi Roi Binale movie Twitter reviews: Fans celebrate Zubeen Garg's final masterpiece

Assam’s legendary singer-composer and actor Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, released nationwide on October 31, drawing an overwhelming response from fans. The musical drama, which Zubeen had been planning for nearly 19 years, marks his last on-screen appearance, completed just before he died in Singapore on September 19.

Across Assam, thousands of fans lined up as early as 4 AM, braving heavy rains to watch the first shows. Every screening across the state is completely sold out, with tickets for the entire first week already booked. In a historic move, cinema halls across Assam are screening only Roi Roi Binale this week, with no other films.

According to NDTV, Director Rajesh Bhuyan, who helmed the film, called the moment “historic,” saying, “People came at 4 AM for a movie release. This is not Zubeen’s movie, it’s people’s movie.” Producer Shyamantak Gautam added, “The response is phenomenal, every screening is house full. We are getting queries for the movie from abroad as well.” He confirmed that the film has over 800 screenings across India and could potentially earn Rs 100 crore, setting a new benchmark for Assamese cinema.

To meet the growing demand, eight new screens have been opened across Assam, with shows running from 5 AM till midnight. The film also features Zubeen Garg’s original voice recordings, which the makers decided to retain as a heartfelt tribute to his unmatched contribution to Assamese music and cinema.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Zubeen Garg’s final film:

Social media has been flooded with emotional reactions from fans who watched Roi Roi Binale. One user wrote that the movie “represents an emotion and a revolution for Assamese cinema,” adding that it “paves the way for new creative frontiers, including dubbing into multiple languages.”

Another viewer shared, “Watched ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ now I’m completely broken. It’s not just sadness, it’s this emptiness that eats you from inside.” Many expressed how deeply they missed Zubeen during the film’s release, with one user saying, “Even with the excitement to watch this movie, there’s this void that our very own lead won’t be there. I wish there was a time machine to undo it.”

As emotions continue to pour in, Roi Roi Binale stands as Zubeen Garg’s final gift to his fans, blending his signature music, storytelling, and passion into one unforgettable cinematic experience. For millions, the film is not just a release, it’s a tribute to Assam’s most beloved artist and a turning point in the future of regional Indian cinema.

