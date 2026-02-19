ROMANCE TALES: From co-stars to life partners, how Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘old-fashioned’ love bloomed in 14 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story is as endearing as the Bollywood couple. While Bebo seems to be a believer in seizing the day, Saif brings calmness to their equation, rarely making an impulsive and adventurous move. This proved when Kareena was the one who pushed all the right buttons while filming Tashan in 2008. The long walks and deep conversations ignited a spark that led to them getting together.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s old-fashioned love story

Decades ago, no one assumed Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan would get married and have two kids together. But here they are, 14 years into wedlock, laughing and hustling through life, one relaxing vacation at a time. Both the actors felt the butterflies while spending quality time during the shoot of Tashan.

While talking to Zee Café, decades ago, the actress revealed that she got married to Saif at a time when everyone advised against it, reasoning that the big heroes won’t work with her. She also revealed, “I was the one who pushed all the right buttons.”

Talking about her partner, she said back then that the Omkara actor is not forthcoming towards any woman. “He will never make the first move. He is too English and restrained in that way.” While Kapoor was sure, Khan wasn’t expecting to fall in love during the shoot. When he went to Ladakh, all he was thinking of was focusing on work and being single.

He started falling for the “kind and warm” Kareena during their long, meaningful walks when she would ask him about his view on love and other little things. “So, this kind of went on for a while. It’s very old-fashioned,” Saif expressed during his appearance on Two Much With Twinkle And Kajol.

While they succeeded in keeping their courtship hush-hush, social media started buzzing after spotting the infamous tattoo of his ladylove’s name on his arm. Saif stated in the chat show that while some would think the ink was reckless, he was pretty sure of having that tattoo.

“So, I said, ‘I’m going to get one on my shoulder. And what should I get?’ I was talking to her about it, and before I knew it, it was the full name on my arm. I wanted something more subtle on the shoulder,” he recalled. Eventually, everything fell into place, and the couple got married on October 16, 2012, years after dating each other. Today, they are proud parents of sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

