Romance Tales: From debut film to building Rs 290 cr empire, how Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh became power couple

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s love story proves that they were meant to be with each other. Genelia initially thought that she was made to work at an MNC and wasn’t keen to pursue acting. This is probably why she initially turned down the proposal to lead the 2003 film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. But since she was meant to meet her life partner on set, everything eventually fell into place.

Riteish and Genelia’s love story

The B-town couple began their acting careers by starring opposite each other in the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. But it wasn’t love at first sight for them. Since Riteish Deshmukh belonged to an influential family, Genelia thought he would be an arrogant brat. Hence, on their first meeting at the Hyderabad airport, the 16-year-old girl showed a little attitude to the 25-year-old boy.

But he was taken aback when she shook her hand and walked away, giving him cold vibes. It was during their shoot that she realized he was a gentleman. While filming, Genelia would talk to him about her MBA exams, and he would discuss architecture with him, slowly bringing them together. After dating for nearly nine years, they decided to tie the knot. But their religious and family differences became a roadblock.

After braving the test of times, the couple finally got married on February 3, 2012, in two different ceremonies, in accordance with each other’s cultures. But since Genelia wanted some drama before her wedding, Riteish decided to plan a magical proposal, just 10 days before their union.

In the middle of the sea, on a luxurious yacht, Deshmukh presented her the ring. Genelia was mesmerised by the fireworks and impressed with the efforts her to-be-husband put in, making it the proposal of her dreams. Soon after, Genelia D'Souza became Genelia Deshmukh.

Two years after the wedding, the couple welcomed their first son, Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016. After a decade-long break from work, the actress made her comeback with the 2022 film, Mister Mummy, followed by her Marathi debut in Ved. Beyond the reel and real life, the couple is also business partners of a production house and vegan food brand.

According to Times Now, Genelia has an estimated net worth of INR 151 crore. Riteish, on the other hand, has a net worth of INR 140 crore, reported Asianet News. With an empire of approximately INR 290 crore, they are one of the most-loved power couples of B-town.

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