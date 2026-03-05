Romance Tales: From sliding into Priyanka Chopra’s DMs to making the desi girl his wife, how Nick Jonas became 'national jiju'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making people jealous for the past seven years. Even after years of being married, the couple hasn’t stopped going over-the-top to express their love for each other. But did you know where it all started? Read on!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ match made in heaven

Priyanka Chopra was peacefully living her lavish life in India, being the most loved and highly-acclaimed actress in B-town. But who knew she would have to go ‘saat samundar paar’ to finally meet the love of her life. While she was struggling to set foot in Hollywood, Nick slid into her DM in 2016, saying, “I am hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.”

That text from the international singing sensation made PC curious. In the Call Her Daddy podcast, the desi girl expressed, “The fact that he had the confidence to slide into my DMs, but no one has ever asked me. Literally, like his message was, ‘I’ve been told we should meet’. How cocky, so sexy.” After chatting online, they finally exchanged numbers.

Later, at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017, they met officially. Apparently, Nick Jonas also made a romantic gesture by going on his knees. But the couple raised eyebrows when they posed together at the 2017 Met Gala. After their first outing together, they were spotted at multiple locations and events, sparking dating rumors. But they decided to go with the flow and see what organically unfolds for them.

Months after secretly dating, Nick finally proposed to his dream girl in July 2018 in Crete, Greece, just a day after her birthday. The following month, the couple made their relationship official by getting engaged in a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai. What started with an impulsive but curious text ended with PC and Nick tying the knot in two different wedding ceremonies.

They booked the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, and said ‘I do’ to each other as per Christian ceremonies on December 1, 2018. The next day, Nick got decked up like a desi groom in an Indian fit, all set to tie the knot to his woman. From that day, Priyanka Chopra became Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Years later, their little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, arrived in January 2022, adding another chapter to their wholesome love story.

