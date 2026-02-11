ROMANCE TALES: How Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s love story evolved from on-stage sparks to a dreamy wedding, parenthood

By the time Vicky Kaushal got his breakthrough with Masaan in 2015, Katrina Kaif was already a huge star in Bollywood. At that time, even Vicky would have laughed out loud if someone told him he would marry Kat and they would end up being parents to a cute son. But life happened, and today, they are among the most-loved couples in B-town.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s unexpected love story

Being in the same industry, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were familiar with each other. But they formally met each other at Zoya Akhtar’s bash in 2019. However, their flirtatious interaction at an award show became a catalyst in their love story. Host Vicky told Katrina on-stage, “Mai aapka fan hun. Aap kisi achey se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoond k shadi kyun nhi kar leti? (I am your fan. Why don’t you find someone like Vicky Kaushal and get married?)” At that time, the actress blushed and reacted with a wide smile.

However, their conversation continued backstage. For the first time, the couple shared screen at an interview with a popular publication. They were amused by the fact that this was the first time they would be talking and it was being recorded. When Katrina appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, she put it out in the universe that they might look good together. During his episode, an excited Vicky fainted when he saw this clip of Katrina.

They later became a ‘rumored couple’ when spotted together at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party and later at KJo’s get-together. While they kept their relationship a secret, eagle-eyed fans joined dots to conclude that Vicky was the person Kat was leaning on in a viral picture.

Who knew three years later, in December 2021, the couple would get married in a dreamy traditional ceremony in Rajasthan. The internet went berserk when the couple bombarded fans with their dreamy wedding visuals. Four years later, they stepped into parenthood when they welcomed their firstborn, baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

Announcing the good news, the couple shared a heartfelt note, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina and Vicky.” Last December, the “blissful, grateful, and sleep-deprived” parents celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with their little munchkin. The universe heard Vicky and Katrina and conspired to make them man and wife.

