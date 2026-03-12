ROMANCE TALES: Ranveer Singh went from impressing in-laws to creating empire of nearly Rs 900 cr with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story is one for the books. It’s the love for films that brought the stars together. Even though their romance blossomed on the sets of their movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Singh had to do a lot of convincing to assure her family that he is the right guy for her. Eventually, everything fell into place, and today, they’re one of the most loved couples of B-town, with a net worth of close to INR 900 crore.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fairytale romance

Even though it’s been seven years of their marriage, Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to hype his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. For him, it was love at first sight when he saw Deepika in a stunning silver gown. Later, while promoting their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, the actor referred to the moment when he saw her in the dress. “The first time I saw her, I almost went flat,” he exclaimed.

At another event, the Dhurandhar 2 actor shared, “First of all, I saw her from behind. She’s wearing this silver thing, and she is so tall, man, I couldn’t believe that anybody could look like that.” Soon, people saw the sparks of their love on sets, which later translated into their performance. After dating for six months, the actor decided to propose to DP. Hence, he consulted his mother and sister and brought an engagement ring that was way beyond his means.

During their trip to the Maldives, he took her to the middle of the sea, and on the tiny sliver of sand, he popped the question and received a ‘yes’ in return. Upon their return, when the Piku actress informed her family about their engagement, her mother, Ujjala, wasn’t pleased with the decision.

From across the door, he could hear her Amma inquiring, ‘Who is this guy? He has proposed marriage, and you said yes also?’ From there, Ranveer put in the extra work to impress her family and convince them that he’s the perfect partner for their daughter. Over the past years, Singh has become one of Deepika’s mother’s favorite people in the world.

Interestingly, the couple had been secretly engaged for three years before they finally got married in October 2018 in Italy, and in September 2024, they were blessed with a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh.

Together, the couple has been conquering the world together. Reports suggest that the couple has an estimated net worth of approx. INR 862 crore, inching towards INR 900 crores. While Deepika Padukone's net worth is INR 500 crore, Ranveer Singh's net worth goes over INR 362 crore and only increases further.

