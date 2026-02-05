ROMANCE TALES: Shah Rukh Khan wore a costume from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his wedding to Gauri Khan? Here's what happened

Not just for film, Shah Rukh Khan is a hard-core romantic in real life too. Often times, he is seen proudly flaunting his wife Gauri Khan and expressing his love for her. Hence, we decided to dig into the couple’s love story that’s nothing short of a Hindi film.

A peek into Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story

It’s known to the world that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relationship went through a lot of hardships before they became the most sought-after couple in Bollywood. An 18-year-old Shah Rukh fell for his wife (then Gauri Chhibber) at a party in Delhi when she was just 14.

At the bash, back in 1984, Gauri rejected Khan’s request to dance with her claiming that she was with her boyfriend. But the person she attributed as her partner was actually her brother. This was an event that broke the ice between them and led to something beautiful.

As they moved forward with their relationship, Gauri realised that Shah Rukh was a possessive boyfriend. She was a fashion forward, open-minded Delhiite, talking to boys and keeping her hair open wasn’t a big deal for her. But such things used to bother the Darr actor. Fed up of his nature, the Bollywood wife came to Mumbai after breaking up with Khan. This is when Shah Rukh realised how much he loved her. Hence, he borrowed Rs 10,000 from his mother and came to the city of dreams to look for his ladylove.

For days he slept on streets and searched every nook and corner and finally found her on a beach. One thing led to another and the couple decided to get married on October 25, 1991. But at that time, the global icon was working on a couple of projects. Hence, due to lack of funds, the superstar borrowed a suit from the costume department of his film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his wedding day.

Reports suggest that since Gauri belonged to a Punjabi family from Delhi, her parents weren’t willing to marry her off with a person who had no financial backing. Apparently, they were also against their inter-faith marriage. Hence, Shah Rukh once told Gauri’s family that he is a Hindu and his name is Jeetendra Kumar Tuli. The couple got married as per both their religious traditions followed by a registered marriage ceremony. Interestingly, Gauri adopted the name Ayesha for her Nikaah.

As for their honeymoon, Shah Rukh took Gauri straight to Darjeeling to shoot for a project, convincing his bride that they were in Paris. Years later, the couple was blessed with Aryan Khan in 1997 and then came Suhana Khan in 2000. In 2013, they became parents to AbRam.

