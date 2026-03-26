Romance Tales: When Anjali met Singham: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's 27 year journey of love and partnership

Bollywood actor Kajol fills the room with her infectious laughter and friendly personality. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, is an introvert and a man of few words. Hence, when the couple started dating, back in 1995, people speculated that it wouldn’t last long. They were also termed the ‘unlikely pair’ who were assumed to part ways in a year or two. But they remained respectful and in love with each other for the past three decades, proving testament to the saying ‘opposites attract.’

How Kajol and Ajay Devgn became Bollywood’s ‘It’ couple

At a time when relationships come with a big question mark and marriages don’t last for a lifetime, Kajol and Ajay Devgn became a positive example. Staying in the limelight brought them under the radar and public scrutiny. While some doubted their love, others were sure they wouldn’t last long.

Their romance bloomed on the sets of their 1995 film, Hulchul. While the 51-year-old actress was unimpressed by her co-star’s quiet nature, they eventually became friends and graduated to being lovers. The coming together of an extrovert and an introvert seemed unreal to many. But without paying much heed to the chatter, they got into wedlock. After dating for nearly four years, they finally tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional ceremony.

Despite being so opposite in personality, both of them grew together while staying true to themselves. This year, they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. On their big day, the couple dropped a lovely image on social media and funnily expressed, “In a rare moment of understanding, we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!”

A couple of years later, in April 2003, the duo was blessed with a baby girl they named Nysa. After seven years, their son Yug was born in September 2010. While the Ishq co-stars welcomed their kids with open arms, they also braved through the testing time together when Kajol suffered two consecutive miscarriages during the release of her iconic movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.

Talking about their work front, Kajol will be next seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens. As for Ajay, he has an impressive line-up of work, including Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, and Golmaal 5.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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