Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande shares breast cancer diagnosis: ‘Fortunately caught early’

Rajshri Deshpande has been diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. The actress shared the same via a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning, revealing that she discovered it early and had undergone surgery for the same. Sharing an update with photos from her hospital bed, she confirmed being in recovery at the moment. The 43-year-old remained optimistic and ‘ready to take on the world’ following her treatment.

Rajshri Deshpande shares cancer diagnosis and surgery update from the hospital

The Sacred Games star revealed that she had been fortunate to learn of her disease in the early stages of its progression and was able to take the necessary steps. She wrote on a post shared on March 4, 2026, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know.”

Sharing her diagnosis journey, she added, “We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.”

Check out her social media note below:

Presenting a positive outlook on life in the coming days, the actress revealed that she’s currently recovering ‘beautifully’ and plans to be discharged soon. She went on to thank her operating physician and expressed her gratitude for the care. Requesting her fans’ love and support, she expressed a hopeful healing experience and brighter days in the future.

Rajshri Deshpande has previously worked on projects including films like Manto, The Sky Is Pink, Collar Bomb, Joram, and OTT shows like Sacred Games, The Fame Game, Trial by Fire, Black Warrant, and, most recently, Rangeen.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares health update after cyst burn procudure amid cancer treatment: ‘I felt a lot of pain’