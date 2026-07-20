Sahiba Bali refutes Arjun Kapoor dating rumors, reacts to viral pictures: ‘Don’t believe everything...’

Arjun Kapoor’s recently appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa got him in a soup. But, seems like his personal life is also under scrutiny. Now, social media is buzzing with rumours that he is dating marketing professional and actress Sahiba Bali. But the diva has decided to put the speculations to rest by dropping an image with Arjun on her Instagram Stories. Read on!

Sahiba Bali clarifies she isn’t dating Arjun Kapoor

The internet is abuzz, and how! Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has finally addressed the whirlwind of dating rumors linking her to Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, and her response is as witty as it gets.

The speculation reached a high pitch over the weekend when the duo was spotted together in the stands at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Attending the high-stakes India vs. England third ODI, the pair were seen sitting together, both looking coordinated in shades of blue.

Naturally, as soon as the images and videos from the match went viral, social media was flooded with fans questioning if there was a new romance brewing in B-town. Choosing to silence the chatter with humor rather than a formal statement, Sahiba took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

In a hilarious two-part series, she first shared a screenshot of a social media user who had mistakenly identified her as Anushka Sharma while she was spotted near cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. She captioned this “Don’t believe everything pt 1.”

She followed that up with a photo of herself alongside Arjun from the stadium, captioning it with “Don’t believe everything pt 2,” effectively debunking the dating rumors that had kept the audience entertained for the last 24 hours.

While the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor has remained silent on the speculation, this isn't the first time their friendship has come under the spotlight. The two have previously shared friendly banter on social media, including a viral birthday wish where Sahiba jokingly called Arjun "sabka bestie" and urged him to eat some cake.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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