Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut film Ek Din with Junaid Khan to release on May 1, teaser out on January 16

Aamir Khan has been producing multiple films at once. While his latest production, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, is set to release tomorrow (January 16, 2026), he has now announced the arrival of his next production venture, Ek Din. The romantic movie is set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026. Read on!

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din gets a release date

After grabbing headlines, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s upcoming movie has finally got its title. A while ago, on January 15, 2025, Aamir Khan Productions announced that the film would be named Ek Din. Sharing the poster of the upcoming romantic movie, the production house revealed that it will make its theatrical debut on May 1, 2026.

In the captions, the makers penned, “In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din.” The maker also revealed that the teaser for the film will be released tomorrow, January 16, 2026.

The poster of the upcoming movie showcases Sai and Junaid playing a couple in love. They dressed up in winter wear, enjoying a scoop of ice cream as the snow aesthetically falls around them. Upon examining their attire, it appears that the actors are portraying college-going youngsters in the movie. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film is penned by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.

The entertainer also marks the return of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan as producers after 18 years. They had earlier collaborated as producers in the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and actress Genelia D'Souza.

Talking about Junaid Khan’s filmography, the actor made his acting debut with the historical drama film Maharaj. The movie grabbed attention with many lauding his acting skills. He was then seen in Advait Chandan’s romantic drama titled Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

As for Sai Pallavi, this is the first time that the South actress will be starring in a Hindi movie. Next, she will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic drama Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

