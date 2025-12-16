Saif Ali Khan confesses to being ‘jealous’ of Kareena Kapoor ‘working with other men’ while dating: ‘Naturally insecure…’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s love story is one for the books. While the latter was known to have attended the former’s first wedding ceremony while she was young, the two found their way to each other and how. They’ve now been married for 13 years and share two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Things, however, were not as smooth for the two Bollywood stars who, despite dating for a while, continued to be in films with other romantic interests. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he admitted to feeling jealous of his then-girlfriend doing so and finding it ‘tricky to navigate’.

Here’s how Kareena Kapoor’s work relationships put now-husband Saif Ali Khan in distress

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor don’t often talk about their relationship, but when they do, it’s only filled with words of adoration. During this rare moment of honesty, the Race actor shared how, during the early stages of their romance, he found it difficult to stomach his lady love acting with other male actors. He further shared that his past dating experiences were with non-actors, so accepting his girlfriend acting in love with someone else was not an easy feat.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new,” he said. Shedding light on how he coped with her onscreen partners, he shared, “These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. When things are new, and if you’re naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, ‘How do you work that?’ But love triumphs that.”

The actor went on to share how his wife is an ‘incredible woman’, feeling lucky to have her. He showered praises on the kind of home she has built for him and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

