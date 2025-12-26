Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and kids leave Mumbai to celebrate New Year, look stylish at airport: WATCH

The holidays are here, and by now, everyone might have planned ways to bring in the New Year. Well, Bollywood’s most-loved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, have decided to celebrate the coming year with their cute little family. Hence, they decided to bid Mumbai adieu and jet off to an undisclosed location in style. Check it out!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are off for vacation

Another year is about to end, but the excitement of celebrating the New Year with a bang has kept everyone on their toes. And what’s better than spending the final days of 2025 with our loved ones? Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also decided to do the same, just not in their hometown. To draw curtains on 2025 and welcome 2026 with open arms, the celebrity couple decided to jet off to a dreamy location.

A while ago, on December 26, 2025, Saif and Bebo were seen arriving at Mumbai airport, all set to fly to their new holiday destination. In a video shared by Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the royal couple can be seen leaving their luxury car with their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. He was followed by Kareena, who stepped out hand-in-hand with their little boy, Jeh.

For the ease of travel, Saif decided to wear a dark blue warm sweatshirt, which he paired with light blue denim pants and a pair of beige shoes. As for his wife, Kareena looked effortlessly stylish in a black chequered shirt with black, well-fitted leggings. With a pair of brown boots, a scarf around her neck, sunglasses, and hair tied in a bun, she finished off her look.

Earlier today, Aamir Khan was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport with his ladylove, Gauri Spratt. Actor Imran Khan was also seen accompanying them. A couple of days ago, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh took his wife Deepika Padukone away to welcome the New Year on a positive note.

