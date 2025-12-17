Saif Ali Khan recalls being reprimanded by his aunt for dancing at a wedding, here’s what happened

It's imperative for a public figure to stay in touch with his audience. Hence, most Bollywood celebs operate a social media account. Some even choose to entertain a selected audience at weddings with their dance performances. Saif Ali Khan was also among those who used to shake a leg at a high-profile wedding. But now, it's been a while, thanks to his aunt, who once humiliated him for dancing at a wedding. Read on!

Saif Ali Khan recalled being reprimanded by his aunt for dancing at a wedding

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif Ali Khan gave his two cents on celebs dancing at lavish wedding parties. This is when he went down memory lane and recalled that his father's sister came to him at an event where he was performing and asked him not to do it.

The Hum Tum actor shared, "I was dancing at a wedding once in Bombay and my aunt, my father’s sister, who is quite a regal lady, came backstage and said, ‘Don’t tell me you are dancing at this wedding.’" Having said that, he added that if one sees themselves as an entertainer and there isn't any family connection or an aunt to humiliate them, then they should be fine performing at weddings.

However, he insisted that there should be a platform created at such events that makes them feel like a star and differentiates the celebs from the guests. In the interview, he went on to state that by attending many public events and making appearances, stars are diminishing themselves. "People are not surprised to see film actors anymore," he stated, adding that he likes actors like Ajay Devgn who are more private. Hence, he is excited to see him in a film, excited to hear what he has to say, because according to him, that distance has become a strong currency.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the 2025 heist action thriller film, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. He will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan confesses to being ‘jealous’ of Kareena Kapoor ‘working with other men’ while dating: ‘Naturally insecure…’