Saiyaara composer Tanishk Bagchi slams YRF for non-payment of title song in now-deleted post: 'I'm yet to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties...'

Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda broke box office records with their first film together, Saiyaara. They not only took over cinemas by storm, the music also topped charts with the title track becoming the romantic song of the year. Recently, Tanishk Bagchi, who is credited for giving music to the track, now claims he hasn’t been paid by YRF. Read on!

Tanishk Bagchi slams YRF for non-payment of dues for Saiyaara title track

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tanishk Bagchi dropped a poster of the song Saiyaara, from the 2025 musical romantic drama film of the same name. In his long post, he mentioned producers Yash Raj Films and alleged that he earned ‘zero’ money for a song that became a massive hit.

Bagchi started his note by mentioning, “This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic. I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. I treated it like it was my own.”

He further explained that whatever nominal amount YRF paid him was used to do the live and mixes for the song and “what was left was zero, yes. That’s wat I earned from a song so big.” (sic)

The Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai composer further added, “What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I’m still yet to receive just Rs 8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms.”

He was quick to also state that for the amount of work, time and passion he put into the song, Rs 8 lakhs feels like peanuts. “I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more,” he further shared.

Check out his full post below:

However, the post was later deleted by Tanishk after YRF gave a clarification on the same. To refresh your memory, Saiyaara, which is inspired by the 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember, is directed by Mohit Suri. The 2025 movie ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian romantic films.

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