Salim Khan and Salma celebrate 61st marriage anniversary, Salman Khan and Alvira arrive for celebrations

It's time for the Khan family to celebrate as Salman Khan's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, step out to enjoy their 61st anniversary night (November 18) with their family members. In one of the photos, Salma was seen stepping out of the car as she headed to spend some quality time with her family. Marking the special occasion, Helen, the second wife of Salim Khan, also arrived to join the celebrations. She looked effortlessly beautiful in a black ethnic wear.

Paparazzi also spotted Salman Khan exiting the car and making an appearance at his parents' marriage anniversary. Apart from the Dabangg actor, Salim's daughter, Alvira, also arrived along with her husband, Atul Agnihotri. Renowned couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who share close bonds with the Khan family, were among the guests. The duo opted for black outfits, thereby twinning with each other.

For the unversed, Salim and Salma have been married for more than 60 years. They tied the knot in 1964, and since then, the two have always been together, seeing every high and low. Salma's real name was Sushila. It was after tying the knot with him that the latter changed her name to Salma.

