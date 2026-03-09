Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s father and veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital; REPORT

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a veteran screenwriter, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. As the 90-year-old veteran artist undergoes treatment, several celebrities, friends, and family members have visited him at the hospital.

Now, it appears that Khan may be discharged from the hospital soon as his recovery has shown positive signs.

Is Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan getting discharged from hospital soon?

According to a report by Vickey Lalwani, it has been stated that Salim Khan is feeling relatively better and that, if everything goes well, the celebrated writer will be discharged soon.

Reports suggest that Khan had suffered a brain clot, which has now been treated, and that Salman Khan’s father is expected to return home within the next three to four days. The reports also mention that the team of doctors attending to Salim has done a commendable job, making the Khan family feel relieved and happy.

Recently, Khan’s former collaborator and veteran writer Javed Akhtar mentioned that Salim is doing fine.

Moreover, Salman Khan’s former co-star Daisy Shah also said that Salim Khan had undergone surgery and is recovering well, although she was not able to see him in person.

Reportedly, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Khan had suffered a minor haemorrhage. He stated that a small procedure was performed, which was successful. However, he noted that, considering Salim Khan’s age, the recovery time may be longer.

Over the past few weeks, several celebrities have arrived at the hospital to check on the writer. After Salim Khan was hospitalized, Salman Khan visited him multiple times. Apart from him, Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh also visited, along with their elder son Nirvaan Khan. Additionally, Salma Khan and Helen came to check on him.

According to reports, back in February, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU and placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. The following day, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon.

For those unaware, Salim Khan initially began his career with small acting roles in films before achieving his breakthrough as a writer. Alongside Javed Akhtar, the duo penned several iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

