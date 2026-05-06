Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s father 'recovering slowly' after 28 days of hospitalization

Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan had been recovering from a health setback earlier this year. However, he is back home and doing well. Just yesterday, Komal Nahta met the veteran writer at his Mumbai residence. On May 6, 2026, fans were updated with the news that Salim ji is doing well.

Salim Khan is recovering slowly

After a period of concern for the Khan family and millions of fans, the good news is that Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, is on his way to recovery. The heartening update was dropped on X (formerly Twitter). Taking to his social media handle, the trade analyst revealed that he spent some quality time with the senior artist at his Mumbai residence.

Sharing a picture with Salim Khan, he wrote, “Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, for making this meeting possible.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with well-wishes. While a user wrote, “Glad to hear that Salim Khan Saab is recovering,” another commented, “It was wonderful to hear that Salim Khan Sahab is recovering. Given the gravity of a 28-day hospital stay, "slowly but surely" is exactly the kind of progress one would hope for. He is a true titan of Indian cinema, and seeing him back home is a welcome update for everyone.”

To refresh your memory, the Sholay co-writer was hospitalized in February 2026 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. After a small procedure was performed on him, the 90-year-old was placed on a ventilator in the ICU as a precautionary measure. However, he was successfully taken off the ventilator a few days later after his condition stabilized. He was discharged in March and made his first public appearance after his 28 days of hospitalization on Eid this year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I stand here’: Karan Johar credits King actor for his Met Gala 2026 debut