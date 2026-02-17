Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and other family members visit him

A while ago, legendary screenwriter, actor, and film producer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following health related complications. Soon after, his son, superstar Salman Khan arrived to get an update about his health. He was joined by many family members.

Salman Khan arrives at hospital to meet father Salim Khan

Earlier on February 17, 2026, Bollywood veteran Salim Khan was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Soon after, his son Salman Khan arrived to get an update on his 90-year-old father’s health. At the hospital, the Sultan actor was accompanied by an entourage of security personnel. Around half-an-hour later, Salman was spotted exiting the hospital. The Battle of Galwan actor was seen donning a black t-shirt with blue denim pants, a cap, mask and dark eyewear.

Watch Salman Khan exiting the hospital

According to PTI, Salim Khan has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Having said that, neither the Khans nor the hospital released any officially information about Salim’s health.

After Salman’s visit, his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri also came to meet her father. Alvira, donning a brown co-ord set, was seen rushing to enter the hospital premises, eager to meet her ailing father.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrives at hospital

To take the health update of his father-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma also came to the healthcare centre. Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband came sporting a denim-on-denim look. He was joined by Salman’s nephew and Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s son, Ayaan Agnihotra. The musician was seen in his black and brown lounge wear when he entered the hospital premises.

Aayush and Ayaan arrive to meet Salim Khan

Alvira’s husband and Ayaan’s father, filmmaker and producer Atul Agnihotri was also concerned about his father-in-law’s health. Hence, he also paid the veteran screenwriter a visit to the hospital.

Talking about Salim Khan, he is one of the legends in the Hindi film industry. In his extensive career spanning decades, Khan is credited for penning scripts and dialogues for many iconic movies including Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Kranti, Don and many others. Apart from Salman, Arpita and Alvira, he is father to actors and filmmakers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

