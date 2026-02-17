Salim Khan Hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt pays a visit to see Salman Khan's father at Lilavati Hospital

Legendary cinema icon, Salim Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai this morning. The 90-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU ward. Ever since the news of his hospitalization surfaced on the internet, close friends and industry celebs began visiting him in the hospital.

Sanjay Dutt, who shares a brotherly bond with Salman Khan, arrived at the hospital to check on the health of Salim Khan. He was seen entering the premises, wearing a black and white printed shirt over a pair of jeans.

The KGF Chapter 2 actor was spotted exiting the premises after around half an hour. Earlier during the day, Salman Khan and other family members, including Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ayaan Agnihotri, Lulia Vantur, and others, visited Salim Khan in the hospital.

An official update on Salim Khan's health is still awaited. Neither the hospital nor the Khan family has released any statement yet.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt is very close to the Khan family. He is more than a friend to Salman. They both consider each other as brothers. Salman and Sanjay have also worked professionally on multiple films, including Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and others. They also co-hosted Bigg Boss Season 5, where fans loved their chemistry.

Talking about Salim Khan, he is among the legendary icons of Indian cinema. His camaraderie with Javed Akhtar speaks volumes in several 70s and 80s films, when they introduced Amitabh Bachchan as ‘Angry Young Man’. The iconic pair of Salim-Javed is considered among the greats of Indian cinema, who revolutionised storytelling through their writing in movies like Sholay, Haathi Mera Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kranti, Chacha Bhatija, Imaan Dharam, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan, Mr. India, among many others.

