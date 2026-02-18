Salim Khan Hospitalised: Sohail Khan arrives with Seema, Nirvaan; Salma Khan, Helen, Sshura join them

Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, on February 17, 2026. Since then, many family members have visited the medical facility to get an update about the 90-year-old star’s health. A while ago, Sohail Khan was spotted arriving with his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, and their elder son, Nirvaan. They were joined by Helen, Salma Khan, Sshura Khan, and others. Check it out!

Family members arrive to meet Salim Khan

After Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital, Salman Khan visited him multiple times. Earlier today, the doctor treating him shared that Salim Khan is stable as of now and recovering well. He informed the media that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed on Salim, after which he was shifted to the ICU.

To get an update on his father’s health, Sohail Khan arrived with his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, and their elder son, Nirvaan Khan.

Watch:

Soon after, Salma Khan and Helen came to check on him. While Helen made her way into the Bandra hospital, she was followed by Salma, who was escorted by her security personnel.

Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, was also seen rushing into the hospital to see her father-in-law. The new mom donned a casual co-ord set with a pair of sneakers.

Watch:

Iulia Vantur, who is a close friend of Salman Khan and the Khan family, also visited the hospital.

Watch:

Salim Khan’s health update

Earlier on February 18, 2026, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who performed a DSA procedure on Salim Khan, gave an update about the script writer’s health. He revealed that Khan is stable and was shifted to the ICU. Parkar is hopeful to take the veteran Bollywood star off the ventilator by tomorrow.

Giving more details about the 90-year-old’s health, he said that Salman Khan’s father was having jerks. “His blood pressure was high, for which we treated him. And we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator that was put in was as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen,” the senior doctor divulged.

