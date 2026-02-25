Salim Khan Hospitalization: Salman Khan’s father 'out of danger after surgery,' confirms former co-star Daisy Shah

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a veteran screenwriter, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. As the 90-year-old veteran underwent treatment, several celebrities, friends, and family members visited him at the hospital.

Now, Salman’s former co-star Daisy Shah has confirmed that the veteran writer is out of danger and has successfully undergone surgery.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan confirmed to be out of danger

Speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy Shah said, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well; it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger.”

The veteran screenwriter is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Over the past few days, several family members and industry friends have visited Salim Khan, extending their support to Salman Khan. As per reports, Salman Khan's father was admitted to the hospital’s ICU and placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. The following day, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon.

Reportedly, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Khan had suffered a minor haemorrhage. He stated that there had been minimal brain haemorrhage and that a small procedure had been performed that morning, which was successful.

The doctor further said that Salim was fine and stable but was still on a ventilator. He added that they were hopeful of removing him from the ventilator the next day. Overall, he mentioned that Salim was doing quite well. However, he noted that, considering his age, the recovery time would be longer.

For those unaware, Salim Khan initially began his career with small acting roles in films before achieving his breakthrough as a writer. Alongside Javed Akhtar, the duo penned several iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Even after parting ways with Akhtar, Khan went on to write films such as Angaaray, Naam, Kabzaa, and Jurm.

