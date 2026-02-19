Salim Khan Hospitalized: Aamir Khan arrives with partner Gauri Spratt at the hospital to check on the legend

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a veteran screenwriter, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. As the 90-year-old veteran artist undergoes treatment, several celebrities, friends, and family members have visited him at the hospital.

Now, Aamir Khan has arrived with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to meet the veteran screenwriter.

After Salim Khan was hospitalized, Salman Khan visited him multiple times. Earlier today, the doctor treating him shared that Salim Khan is currently stable and recovering well.

Apart from Salman, Sohail Khan and his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, also visited along with their elder son, Nirvaan Khan. Moreover, Salma Khan and Helen came to check on him.

While Helen made her way into the Bandra hospital, she was followed by Salma, who was escorted by her security personnel. Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, was also seen rushing into the hospital to see her father-in-law. Apart from family members, Sanjay Dutt was also spotted visiting the hospital.

As per reports, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU and placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. The following day, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon.

Aamir Khan’s work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film was a sports comedy-drama and an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, focusing on the story of a suspended basketball coach.

After getting into an accident, the man is ordered by the court to perform community service. This leads him to train a team of players with disabilities for an upcoming tournament, ultimately transforming his own life as well.

With Aamir Khan in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Aamir will reportedly next appear in a biopic based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke.

