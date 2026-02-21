Salim Khan Hospitalized: Shah Rukh Khan offers support to friend Salman Khan by visiting Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, in the late hours of February 21, 2026. Photographers at the site noted that the star arrived in his car at the healthcare facility to get an update on Salim Khan’s health, who has been admitted there since the morning of February 17.

SRK gets an update on Salim Khan’s health with a hospital visit

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Lilavati Hospital to check on Salim Khan. He was spotted arriving in his car shortly after Salman Khan was recorded visiting the hospital. After being inside for close to an hour, King Khan was noted to have exited the premises of the facility.

Subsequently, Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salim Khan’s son, Arbaaz Khan, was also sighted visiting the hospital today. Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, also arrived to check on the 90-year-old’s health, as well as Avinash Gowariker.

The Khan family, including the kids, their in-laws, and the grandchildren of Salim Khan, have regularly been paying a visit to be by his side as he recovers. After being admitted early morning on Tuesday, the veteran writer was known to have had a brain haemorrhage. As shared by the concerned health professional, after keeping him on ventilator support as a precautionary measure and not because he was critical, a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) was performed the following day.

Later, Dr. Jalil Parkar spoke to the media on February 18 to convey that he had been moved to the ICU for observation. The doctor was hopeful that he would be taken off the ventilator if everything went well. Following his update, as per Variety India, the Khan family expressed displeasure with confidential details being revealed to the public without their consent and denounced any similar acts in the future.

