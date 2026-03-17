Salim Khan to get discharged from hospital today after undergoing angiography for 'minor brain haemorrhage'; Report

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan to get discharged from hospital today. According to Hindustan Times, the 90-year-old will get discharged on the morning of March 17. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17, due to health complications associated with old age.



Salim Khan to get discharged from the hospital



The veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital in February after experiencing health complications. According to hospital sources, he was admitted under senior consultant Dr. Jaleel Parkar and later underwent a procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography, performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange.

Earlier, Dr Parkar had shared details about Salim Khan’s health condition, revealing that the veteran writer had suffered a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” he said. Doctors have been closely monitoring his condition while ensuring that he receives appropriate care during his recovery period.

Throughout his stay in the hospital, Salim Khan received regular visits from family members and close friends from the film industry. His sons, actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, were frequently seen at the hospital by his side. Several prominent personalities from Bollywood also dropped in to check on his health, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Salim Khan’s longtime friend and former screenwriting partner Javed Akhtar also visited him during the recovery phase.

Recently, Arbaaz Khan had hinted that his father’s condition was improving and that he might soon return home. Speaking briefly to paparazzi, he shared an update about his health and said, “He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better.”

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