Salim Khan’s 5 statements about Salman Khan: "When I saw his first film, I knew he had all the qualities of a star"

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has always been an honest and supportive father to Salman Khan, offering insights that mix wisdom with candid observations. Over the years, he has spoken openly about his son’s personality, career choices, and life decisions, highlighting both his strengths and vulnerabilities. Through his words, the legendary writer has spoken of his pride, concern, and affection he holds for his eldest son Salman, reflecting a bond built on tough love, guidance, and unwavering care. Here are his top five statements about the superstar.



1. On their relationship and father-son bond



"If he does something I don't like or I feel that he has done something wrong, then I don't talk to him... Salman has had it the worst from me, particularly since he is the eldest among them".



2. Salman Khan’s unchanged nature and stardom after Maine Pyar Kiya



"When I saw his first film, I knew that he had all the qualities of a star, 100 percent. But I also knew his nature; he never took anything seriously. I knew he would become a star 100 percent, but I also knew that if anyone can harm him, it is Salman himself".



3. Why Salman Khan remains unmarried



"He desires a life partner like his mother, someone deeply devoted to family, who manages the household and cooks for everyone—an expectation I admit is difficult in today's times". He further noted that when Salman commits, "he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible."



4. Helping others before himself



"All his scripts that go wrong are because he tries to accommodate his friends, who have no work. He helps selflessly. He doesn't expect loyalty. He believes God is the giver".



5. Controversies



“He is not a criminal. He may be impulsive, but he is not a bad human being.”

