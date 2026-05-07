'Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan didn't charge single rupee for Raja Shivaji' reveals Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh’s latest directorial and acting venture, Raja Shivaji, has picked up momentum at the box office. The historical action-drama excited fans because of its compelling storyline and the impressive lineup of cast that Deshmukh was able to put together. Recently, the helmer revealed that the film was made out of love, and for this, almost all of the Bollywood actors didn’t charge a penny. Read on!

Riteish Deshmukh said Salman Khan and others waived off their fees

In a recent interview with Live Times, Riteish Deshmukh shared that the massive ensemble cast of his film Raja Shivaji chose to work entirely free of cost. According to the actor-director, the decision was fuelled by deep-rooted respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the bond they shared with him.

Diving deep into the relationship he shares with Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, Riteish said that he can’t exactly describe what kind of bond this is. “This is just unsaid kind of love and respect, unconditional, that you have for each other. If tomorrow Abhishek or Salman tells me, ‘What about this?’ I’ll say yes without even thinking because if her has thought of me, I have to be there.

The actor further stated that Abhishek didn’t ask what the character was. “This is what I have earned in 23 years. I am truly indebted to all of them,” Deshmukh divulged.

Riteish further highlighted that all the actors came together for the story and did not charge a penny. “Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, and I didn’t charge. We all have worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today,” he added.

Riteish, who spent over three and a half years researching and scripting the project, revealed that when he approached his peers for the film, remuneration was never even a part of the conversation.

The film boasts a casting coup that most directors only dream of, with stars from both Bollywood and Marathi cinema coming together.

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