Salman Khan and family “displeased” by health update on Salim Khan: “They want to avoid…”

Salman Khan’s father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, on February 17, 2026, after he suffered a haemorrhage. The next day, the veteran Bollywood star underwent a procedure, and his condition is stable. On February 18, a doctor overseeing Salim Khan’s health gave an update on his condition. But the Khan family was displeased by the statement. Hence, they have blocked any further updates on the screenwriter’s health. Read on!

Salman Khan’s family blocks further health updates on Salim Khan

In a statement to Variety India, a source close to the family shared, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The insider further added that since health is a private matter, no updates should have been shared in public, and the decision to make any communications about Salim Khan’s health should be left entirely to the family. Having said that, the unnamed source acknowledged the fact that, owing to the screenwriter and the Khan family’s popularity, the public is curious to know about his well-being.

However, “medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source added.

Doctor’s update on Salim Khan’s health

The doctor from Lilavati Hospital shared that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon on Salim Khan. He also informed, “The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine, he is stable, he is being shifted to the ICU, and by tomorrow (February 19), I think we will get him off the ventilator.”

The healthcare provider underlined that the senior star has been doing quite well. “Age is a factor we understand, that is why the process of recovery takes a little time,” he divulged.

On the day of his hospitalization, the doctors saw him in the casualty. They later took him to the ICU. According to the hospital authorities, Salman Khan’s father was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. Since they wanted to do certain investigations on him, they put him on the ventilator.

Since then, Salman, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan, Aayush Sharma, Helen, Salma Khan, and other family members have arrived at the hospital to meet him. Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh also came to get an update on Salim Khan’s health.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Salim Khan Hospitalised: Sohail Khan arrives with Seema, Nirvaan; Salma Khan, Helen, Sshura join them