Salman Khan confirms film with Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju; SVC63 to go on floors in April 2026

Salman Khan has joined forces with producer Dil Raju. The duo will come together for a high-octane mass entertainer, helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the movie is set to go on floors in April. Now, the makers have officially announced the same. Read on!

Salman Khan joins hands with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally for an actioner

Minutes ago, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and announced that he is indeed collaborating with Dil Raju for his next. The bhaijaan of Bollywood revealed that he will start filming for director Vamshi Paidipally's Hindi debut film from April 2026.

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The production house also revealed that their upcoming action thriller is tentatively titled SVC63. They further added, "#SalmanKhan- A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory."

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A couple of days ago, a reliable source informed us that Salman Khan’s next big film will be mounted on a huge budget. The insider revealed, “Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly.”

Currently, Salman is looking forward to the release of his war film, Maatrubhumi, which will hit cinemas on April 17, 2026. After the movie is served to the audience and Khan wraps up other commitments, he will start shooting for the Vamshi Paidipally directorial.

Spilling more details about the action thriller, the informer added, “The film is designed as a large-scale theatrical spectacle with a strong pan-India appeal. The shoot is scheduled to begin in April, and the makers are aiming for a big-screen release in 2027.”

The news of their collaboration has excited fans owing to Raju and Paidipally's legacy of flawless storytelling and Salman’s larger-than-life presence on the big screen.

Pinkvilla also learned that the movie will feature a massive ensemble cast from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. Moreover, the Partner actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

Apart from that, Salman also has filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s project in the pipeline. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, this will be an action-comedy film that might go on floors by the end of 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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