Salman Khan expresses 'love for Sanjay Dutt', calls him ‘hum sab ka baba, mera bada bhai’; Sends fans into frenzy

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared one of the Hindi film industry's strongest friendships for decades, standing by each other through milestones. From memorable collaborations on screen to unwavering support off it, the two stars have often spoken about their bond. Giving fans another glimpse of their brotherhood, Salman recently shared an emotional post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt on social media.

Salman Khan shares an emotional post for Sanjay Dutt

The superstar posted a series of heartwarming photos in which the two actors are seen warmly embracing each other. The candid pictures captured the affection that has defined their relationship over the years. Alongside the images, Salman penned a heartfelt message for Sanjay, whom he has always affectionately called "Baba."

He wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.”

In the photos, Salman is dressed casually in a black T-shirt, jeans, and a cap that partially conceals his new hairstyle, while Sanjay sports a navy blue shirt and jeans. Although their faces are partly hidden during the embrace, the warmth and emotion of the moment stand out.

Family and fans shower love

The post quickly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the duo's enduring friendship. Many recalled their memorable collaborations in films such as Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, while others praised the mutual respect the actors have maintained over the years.

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, also reacted to the post, commenting, "brothers for life." His daughter, Trishala Dutt, joined in by dropping a string of pink heart emojis in the comments section.

Salman's tribute came just days after Sanjay Dutt celebrated his birthday, making the heartfelt post one of the most talked-about celebrity wishes. Their camaraderie continues to be among the most admired friendships in the film industry.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is enjoying a successful stint with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, KD The Devil, Raja Shivaji, and Aakhri Sawal.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, has a packed slate ahead. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, and is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on an untitled entertainer that will mark his first on-screen pairing with Nayanthara.

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