Salman Khan gets emotional as he remembers a memory of Dharamendra: 'He’s my father, I hope he will come back'

During the ongoing Dabangg Tour in Qatar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an emotional insight into his fitness journey. When asked who inspired him in the 1990s, a time when gym-goers often had his photo for motivation, Salman Khan revealed that his ultimate inspiration has always been veteran actor Dharmendra.

Speaking on stage, Salman said, “Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji.” He added, “He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.” Dharmendra, a while back, called Salman his third son, showing the mutual respect and affection between them.

Here’s why Salman Khan looks up to Dharmendra

Fans were reminded of the close relationship between Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol after an old video resurfaced from the Bigg Boss stage. In the clip, Dharmendra is seen speaking warmly about Salman, saying, “Waise main toh kahunga, yeh mera beta hai. Mere teen bete hain — teeno jazbaati hain, khuddar hain, transparent hain.”

He added with a smile while looking at Salman, “Par yeh mujh par thoda zyada gaya hai,” which left both Salman and Bobby in splits. Dharmendra also mentioned, “Kyunki yeh rangeen mizaaj hai aur meri tarah thumka bhi lagata hai,” praising Salman’s colorful personality and love for dancing, traits he shares with the veteran actor.

Salman Khan visits Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital

Recently, Salman Khan was seen outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where Dharmendra was admitted. His presence drew attention from fans and media alike. Rumors about Dharmendra being on ventilator support and even reports of his death circulated online, but these were false. On November 12, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and is now continuing his treatment at home.

Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement confirming, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

ALSO READ: Dharmendra discharged from hospital to recover at home, family releases statement on his health