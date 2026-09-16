Salman Khan gets his ‘anti clockwise aarti’ corrected by Arpita Khan, celebrates Ganapati Visarjan with family; Video

Salman Khan joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan at brother Sohail Khan’s residence on Tuesday. The actor arrived to a warm welcome from nephew Arhaan Khan, while his niece Ayat greeted him with a hug. Salman’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the celebration and later participated in the aarti.

Arpita Khan fixes Salman Khan’s ‘reverse aarti’

A video from the celebrations captured an adorable moment between Salman and his sister Arpita Khan. While performing the aarti, Salman was seen doing it the wrong way. Arpita quickly noticed and called out, “bhai”. However, Salman couldn’t hear her amid the loud chanting. She then stepped in and corrected him, prompting a cute reaction from the actor. Salman was later seen showing his niece the correct way to perform the aarti.

Check out the video below:



Iulia Vantur joins the Khan family celebration

Iulia Vantur was seen performing the aarti after Salman. The actor kept his look casual in printed jeans, a matching jacket, black T-shirt and black beanie, while Iulia opted for a yellow anarkali suit. Salman was also spotted catching up with his stepmother Helen and other guests. He later posed for the paparazzi and was seen showering love on a little child. The visarjan ceremony took place within Sohail Khan’s building premises, where a large water tank had been arranged for the immersion. Arhaan Khan was seen helping with the ritual.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman has an interesting lineup ahead. He will next headline Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh. He is additionally set to feature in Dil Raju’s yet-untitled project, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

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