Salman Khan gets support from Vamshi Paidipally after Maatrubhumi trailer release: 'I know the sacrifices you made'

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May W*r Rest In Peace, was unveiled on November 10, giving fans a glimpse into the intense war drama. Amid the excitement surrounding the film, filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally shared a heartfelt message for the superstar, admitting the challenges and sacrifices he made while working on the project.

Vamshi Paidipally’s special message for Salman Khan

Soon after Salman Khan shared the trailer on social media, Vamshi re-shared his post and penned a special note appreciating the actor’s dedication. The filmmaker wrote, “#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over… @BeingSalmanKhan Sir… I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film…Your Strength and Commitment shine through."

He further extended his best wishes to the entire team, adding, “Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir… Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything." His message highlighted the effort and perseverance that went into bringing the ambitious project to the big screen.

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict. However, the trailer suggests that the narrative goes beyond action, exploring the emotional consequences, including separation, loss and the struggles of families on both sides of the border. Salman Khan portrays an Indian soldier, while Chitrangda Singh plays his wife. After facing multiple delays and production hurdles, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally to work on SVC63

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally on tentatively titled SVC63. The project also features Nayanthara, marking her first on-screen pairing with the superstar. Backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film went on floors in Mumbai on April 22, 2026. The ambitious entertainer is reportedly targeting an Eid 2027 theatrical release and will mark Vamshi's Bollywood directorial debut.

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ALSO READ: Maatrubhumi Trailer Review: Salman Khan unleashes his full grit for a battle to secure peace