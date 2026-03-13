Salman Khan graces wedding reception of mentor Sooraj Barjatya's daughter; Aamir Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal and others make event more memorable

Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for family dramas filled with culture, morals, and celebrations, hosted a grand reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and son-in-law Abhishek at JW Marriott, Mumbai, this Thursday. The star-studded night was attended by several bigwigs of the entertainment industry, making the night truly memorable.

Salman Khan, who debuted with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya in the leading role, graced the event and blessed the newlywed couple. The Battle of Galwan actor looked effortlessly charming in his blue tuxedo. He waved and posed for the paps while entering the premises.

Aamir Khan visited the star-studded night with his son, Junaid Khan. While Aamir opted for a dark blue suit, Junaid wore a festive black sherwani. Vicky Kaushal was also spotted gracing the event. He looked all stylish in his grayish suit.

Legendary actress Rekha ji also attended the event and blessed the young couple. She was wearing her signature golden saree with heavy jewelry, looking absolutely beautiful. Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan was also spotted at Sooraj Barjatya's party. He was accompanied by his wife, Lali Dhawan.

Other celebs who attended the event were Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora, Sachin Tendulkar, Kabir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Supriya Pathak, Isha Kopikar, Aashutosh Rana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and more.

