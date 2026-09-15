Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; PICS

The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with grandeur as Nita Ambani welcomed several Bollywood celebrities to Antilia. The festive gathering saw Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Stars attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

The celebrations continued with Kajol, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff marking their presence. Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were also among the guests at the gathering. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Atlee and Priya Atlee, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, joined the festivities at Antilia. From traditional ethnic looks to warm greetings, the star-studded evening brought together Bollywood’s biggest names for a memorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.



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