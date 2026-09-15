Lock Upp 2 Alliance Lock Upp 2 Aryan Khan Lock Upp 2 Venky Atluri Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp 2 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ramayana

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; PICS

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan attended festivities at Antilia.

By Netra Brid
Published on Sep 15, 2026  |  04:00 PM IST |  632K
Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; PICS
Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration (PC: Pinkvilla)

The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with grandeur as Nita Ambani welcomed several Bollywood celebrities to Antilia. The festive gathering saw Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Stars attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

The celebrations continued with Kajol, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff marking their presence. Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were also among the guests at the gathering. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Atlee and Priya Atlee, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, joined the festivities at Antilia. From traditional ethnic looks to warm greetings, the star-studded evening brought together Bollywood’s biggest names for a memorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
 

Salman Khan attended solo, Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal at Antilia

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jeh, and Saif Ali Khan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

Genelia with Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal

Karan Johar and Ananya Panday

Kajol with kids Navya and Yug, Gauri Khan

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun with Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ahan Shetty to headline 1920: Cold Winter; Vikram Bhatt’s horror film to go on floors in December 2026

Latest Articles