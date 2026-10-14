Salman Khan Kicks Off KWK 9 With A Bang: From calling Karisma Kapoor his longest affair to desire for Kids - Top 7 Revelations

Salman Khan graced the premiere episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The show kicked off with a bang, thanks to Salman Khan's signature humor. Adding to the fun, Karisma Kapoor joined Salman on the couch and even conducted the rapid-fire round. If you missed watching the episode, here are 7 major statements made by the superstar on the chat show.

7 statements made by Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 9

Salman Khan on his relationship with Karisma Kapoor: When Karan Johar revealed that Karisma Kapoor called her relationship with Salman Khan 'platonic', the actor quipped, "She is lying. The longest living affair. She left me and got married. I was so heartbroken (laughs)." With surprised eyes, Lolo asked, "What is he saying? You are giving them a lot of content."

Salman Khan on bachelor life and desire for fatherhood: "Nobody stopped me from getting married; I stopped myself. I can’t blame anyone because it was my decision, and I am happy with it. But yes, kids will come into the picture one day. I do want to have children at some point. That’s the most amazing thing."

Salman Khan on his biopic: "A biopic on my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave."

Salman Khan on the best and worst things about being Salman: "The best thing about being Salman is Salman, and the worst thing about being Salman is also Salman. Gabbar ko Gabbar hi maar sakta hai."

Salman Khan on Ranbir Kapoor vs Ranveer Singh for Animal and Dhurandhar: "Two different kinds of performances. You cannot compare them. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy; one has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting, so you cannot compare. And especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar, he had to control all his energy. What he does, he does everything larger-than-life, and he had to control that big time, so for an actor, that's a huge amount of insecurity, which he didn't have in the film. He was very secure as an actor and in that role for Dhurandhar."

Salman Khan on maintaining privacy: "Ever since I was 15 or 16... this is something I learned from my father (veteran screenwriter Salim Khan)... I never wanted to talk about my personal life in public. The bedroom is the bedroom, while the living room is the entire country. What should stay in the bedroom shouldn’t reach the living room."

Salman Khan reflecting on his past statements on KWK: "When I see my stuff, where I have said some things earlier, like the virgin thing, even I cringe. But that's fine. That was then. Move on. Don't carry your past with you. Don't live in the future; live in the present."

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ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan comments on Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's acting