Salman Khan makes dashing appearance at Sohail Khan's birthday, dad Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz and others join

Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, turned a year older today, December 20, 2025. On his special day, the actor-filmmaker decided to host his near and dear ones at a happening bash in Bandra. Among the many celebs who made a stunning entrance at the event was Salman himself, who stole the spotlight with his magnetic presence. He was joined by dad Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan, mom Salma Khan, Helen, and others. Check it out!

Salman Khan and others attend Sohail Khan's birthday

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan's brotherhood proves that Bollywood celebrities know how to keep their relationship private and tight. The trio might have different opinions, but they're always standing tall, next to each other. Hence, when Sohail hosted his birthday party, it was obvious that the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, would turn up to wish his brother.

As expected, the Kick actor made heads turn with his powerful presence at the location. The superstar was spotted arriving with an entourage of security guards. He looked dapper in a navy blue polo t-shirt, which he paired with black denim pants and matching boots. Like a gentleman, Salman also greeted the paparazzi with his signature salute.

Joining him was actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who arrived donning a bright red tee to the event. The Dabangg 2 director and producer had a cast on his hand, seemingly from a recent wrist injury.

To bless his son Sohail on his special day, his dad, Salim Khan, was also at the event hosted in Bandra. For his big day, Sohail sported a denim-on-denim look. The Khan brothers were joined by their brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The husband of Arpita Khan Sharma didn't disappoint the fashion police as he stepped in wearing an oversized jacket with distressed denim pants and blue sneakers.

Apart from the boys, moms Salma Khan and Helen also joined the intimate soiree. Other celebs who made a stylish entry at the party were Vikas Bahl, Pragya Yadav, Ramesh Taurani, Daboo Malik, Jyoti Malik, and more.

