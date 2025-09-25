Salman Khan on his battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia: 'Lara Dutta removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt immense pain'

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan made their special appearance as the first guests on the new chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. On the show, Salman shared an update on his physical health and revealed how he dealt with the unbearable pain of Trigeminal Neuralgia for seven and a half years.

When Twinkle Khanna asked Salman about his health problems, he revealed that Trigeminal Neuralgia has been completely cured now, but he still has a Brain Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).

The Megastar said, “Physical Health is good now. Abhi wo Trigeminal Neuralgia tha, which was taken care of at that point in time. Now, a Brain Aneurysm is there, and an AV Malformation (AVM) is there. You've got to live with it. I mean, a lot of people are living with bypass surgeries, heart conditions, and many more.”

Salman Khan explains unbearable health pain

When Aamir Khan, sitting next to Salman, asked what it was, Salman explained, “When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be... You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain. I had it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly, while talking... It used to take me about an hour and a half to have my breakfast, and I used to go straight to dinner. For an omelet, because I couldn't chew it, I had to force myself, hurt myself, take as much pain, so I could get rid of the meal.”

SK recalled that initially, everyone thought it was a dental problem. Later, they discovered that it was actually a nerve disease. The Dabangg actor added that he used to have one or two drinks to reduce the pain.

Salman Khan reveals he first felt the pain during Partner shoot

The 59-year-old highlighted the moment when he first felt the pain of Trigeminal Neuralgia. The actor revealed that it was during the shoot of Partner. “I was doing Partner. Lara (Lara Dutta) was there. She removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt immense pain. I joked ‘Wow, Lara, you're electrifying!’ That's when it started,” added Salman Khan.

The actor mentioned that it is now easily curable. He got it cured by gamma knife surgery in America.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Episode 1 Highlights: Salman Khan on having children to Aamir Khan’s big statement on Gauri Spratt