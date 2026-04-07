Salman Khan pens note for Rajpal Yadav after he was brutally trolled at award show: "Dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai"

Salman Khan has worked with several actors in the industry. Among them is Rajpal Yadav, with whom he not just shared screen space but also has a good bond. Hence, when the Bhooth Bangla actor was trolled at an award show, the bhaijaan of Bollywood took to his social media to give him some solid advice. Read on!

Salman Khan pens a note for Rajpal Yadav

Taking to his handle on X (formerly Twitter), Salman Khan wrote for Rajpal Yadav, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai. (Rajpal brother, you have been working for the past 30 years, and all of us have worked with you on repeat because you know your work and bring value to the films. You will get a lot of work and at this Dollar rate)."

The Maatrubhumi star further expressed, “Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial. (And remember this, sometimes something comes out in flow. If you want to give back, keep it in your mind and work with your heart. It doesn't matter if the dollar is low or high, you have to give it in India.)"

Check out his post:

Salman’s post comes after Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi took a jibe at Rajpal, mentioning his debt. During a star-studded event in Mumbai, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared his two cents on the increasing chaos in the world and the fluctuating currencies. A viral video shows him saying, “There are so many wars going on, so I keep wondering where to sit and where to think. The rupee and the dollar keep fluctuating so much that it becomes difficult to understand anything. So, I just sit quietly and keep saying ‘peace, peace.’”

But interrupting him mid-way, the renowned journalist, who was hosting the event, said, “Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will still have to repay the same amount you owe).”

Upon hearing this, Rajpal kept his calm and, with a smiling face, said, “Masla toh sunlo. Mai toh masla sunana chahta hun. (Just listen to the issue. I just want to share that).” On the work front, Rajpal Yadav will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla. As for Salman Khan, his upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi, is inching towards its release soon.

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