Salman Khan rules out biopic, says 'Bahot log doob jayenge'; Recalls why he shelved Ramayana project

On November 6 (Friday), Megastar Salman Khan showcased the trailer of his upcoming release, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, to the media personnel. The actor mentioned that it will be released digitally in the next few days, since some VFX work is yet to be completed.

During the press conference, Khan was asked whether there is a possibility of a biopic on his life or not. The actor responded with wit and said, "Aisa kuch nahi hai meri jindagi mein ki wo film chale, kuch nahi hai. Lekin aisa bahut kuch hai ki bahut saare log doob jayenge agar ek true biopic bane...(laughs)," leaving the crowd in splits.

(There is nothing in my life that would make a film about me a success—absolutely nothing. But there is plenty that would cause a lot of people to go under if a true biopic were to be made.)

Furthermore, the Monster actor was asked if he would like to play Lord Rama in Ramayana if ever offered. Responding to this, Salman recalled his 'shelved' Ramayana project and said, "Aapko shayad yaad hoga, 20 saal pahle we were supposed to do that. Main aur mere bhai (Sohail Khan) ek raat ko picture announce karke nikle aur aapke press ne do mukut daal diye hamare sar par tedhe aur likha ki ye hai hamare Ram aur ye hai hamare Lakshman. To wahi par hamne ye film shelve kar di thi (laughs)."

(You might recall that 20 years ago, we were supposed to make that film. My brother (Sohail Khan) and I announced the project one night, and the press immediately placed crowns—tilted, at that—on our heads, declaring, "Here are our Ram and Lakshman." That’s when we decided to shelve the film.)

For the unversed, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss-directed film Sikandar, which was a big flop at the box office. His immediate next film is Maatrubhumi, which is slated for release on December 4, 2026. It will face a clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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