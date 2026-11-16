Actor Sharad Kapoor has been going through a difficult phase, recently prompting him to seek work and support from the film industry. He is best known for his performances in Dastak, Josh, Jai Ho among others. After the actor's emotional appeal made buzz, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sonu Sood have stepped in to extend a helping hand. While Sonu is providing medical assistance, Salman has reportedly assured him of financial support.

Salman Khan and Sonu Sood come forward to help Sharad Kapoor

According to ABP, Sonu Sood learned that Sharad Kapoor was bedridden following a leg injury and decided to arrange medical assistance for him. The actor reportedly sent a team of doctors to Sharad's residence to assess his condition and organize the necessary treatment. Sonu also visited the actor, and pictures and videos from their meeting have surfaced online. The two were seen chatting and smiling, while Sharad also waved to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, sources quoted by the publication claim that Salman Khan contacted his Jai Ho co-star after learning about his situation. The Maatrubhumi actor reportedly checked on his well-being, assured him of his support and has also been extending financial assistance.

Sharad Kapoor shared a video through an animal welfare NGO, explaining the difficulties he was facing and why his four pet dogs, whom he considers his '4 children', were being handed over to the organization's care. With a newborn baby in the family and his health concerns, looking after the pets had become challenging. He also revealed that he had injured his leg while playing football in Barcelona and appealed to the film industry for work.

He was quoted saying, “Please help me. I need work. I request all my senior actors to ask their bosses to help me. I’m a big fan of all the actors and have always seen them like heroes.”

Sharad Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sharad revealed that he is also preparing to explore opportunities in Hollywood after living in New York for approximately seven years. He said, “I’ve already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I’m going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track.”

Sharad Kapoor's acting career

Sharad made his acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. He subsequently appeared in films such as Hathyar, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Aankhon Mein Tum Ho, Lakshya, etc. However, one of his most memorable performances remains his portrayal of the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh starrer Josh.

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