Salman Khan supported Seema Sajdeh during divorce from Sohail Khan: “The family has stood by me”

Not just Seema Sajdeh, he life also came in the spotlight after she featured in the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The proud home maker and established entrepreneur was married to Sohail Khan, but they parted ways in 2022. In a recent interview, Seema admitted that Salman Khan and his family stood by her during their divorce.

Seema Sajdeh on divorce with Sohail Khan

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan was married to Seema Sajdeh till 2022. Over the course of their marriage, the couple has two sons, Nirvan and Yohan. During Seema and Sohail’s separation, the Khan family stood by her side and gave her their full support.

During an interview with Usha Kakade Productions, the Bollywood wife recalled that not just Salman, but his entire family has been supportive of her. During her breakup with Sohail, the Sultan actor also told her that, divorced or not, she will always be the mother of the kids. “The family has stood by me in so many moments,” exclaimed Seema, adding that even when she and Sohail used to fight, the Khans would often take her side.

Even today, they help her with her kids, especially their 14-year-old son Yohan. When she faces any problems, Seema still feels free to connect with Salman’s sisters (Alvira and Arpita) and brother (Arbaaz Khan), without any hesitation.

“They are always there. I may be divorced, but my children are half Khan and half Sajdeh – so through them, this will always be my family,” highlighted Seema. Diving deep into her decision to part ways with Sohail, the fashion designer stated that both of them were young when they got married.

Later, when they grew older, they grew in different directions. Eventually, they realised they were better friends than life partners. “We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. To date, we are a family. He is the father of my children, and that can never change,” she opined.

In the same interview, Seema stated that the Khan family is like the family we saw in the Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain. “They are always together. They never made me feel unwelcome,” expressed Seema Sajdeh.

