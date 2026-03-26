Salman Khan to start filming Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally’s actioner from April 14? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming action movie, Maatrubhumi. While the film awaits it debut on the big screen, the bhaijaan of Bollywood is set to reportedly work on his next with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally. According to reports, the team is looking forward to starting filming on April 14, 2026. Read on!

Salman Khan to start filming producer Dil Raju’s movie in April

Pinkvilla broke the news of Salman Khan joining hands with Dil Raju and National Award Winner Vamshi Paidipally for an action movie. We also reported that the filming will commence in April 2026. Confirming the same, an insider told Mid-Day that Khan will kick off filming for the project on April 14 this year.

According to the source, the preparations have started, and apparently, a massive set is also being constructed at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. Sharing more information, the insider told the publication, “This isn’t a regular set, it’s practically a mini-city. The set has been designed to resemble a dense urban area, which will be shown as a high-conflict zone where a large-scale action sequence plays out. Think of it almost like an industrial township.”

It was also revealed that several key elements, like set design, action choreography, and final casting, pertaining to the ambitious project, are being put together. “The goal is to hit the ground running,” the informer added.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the yet-untitled film will be mounted on a massive budget and will feature a massive ensemble cast from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Our source revealed that Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table.

“It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly,” they stated. Apparently, the makers are aiming to bring it to the big screen in 2027.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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